Untoward abides by no rule

An untoward of a blue birth claiming all sorts

Of power and prowess blustered so loudly,

As if, he would destroy all the beings beneath

The sun and ravage the heaven and the earth

No one on the earth would be able to cope with

Him and snatch away the power from him.

He has been granted the boon and beatitude

From the ether, not to be transferable to any

Person or any seasoned leader of the

Clime; he is neither enthused nor inspired

By grey hairs, savants and sages of politics

Nor diplomats, he cares little the mandate

Of the mass; in truth, he is an unearthly

Creature hovers in his utopian and unyielding

Thoughts and conjectures. Reality and logic

Nothing can touch his heart, as if, a strayed

Steed or cow roaming in the vast field of

Life like runagate. A man of oodles

Does not mean a man of maneuvers.

He lives in his own hoosegow of disjointed

Thoughts and sees bright and blithe future.

Nature pardons none who defies its fiats.



























