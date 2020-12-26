Video
Untoward abides by no rule

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Zazabar Osman

An untoward of a blue birth claiming all sorts
Of power and prowess blustered so loudly,
As if, he would destroy all the beings beneath
The sun and ravage the heaven and the earth
No one on the earth would be able to cope with
Him and snatch away the power from him.
He has been granted the boon and beatitude
From the ether, not to be transferable to any
Person or any seasoned leader of the
Clime; he is neither enthused nor inspired
By grey hairs, savants and sages of politics
Nor diplomats, he cares little the mandate
Of the mass; in truth, he is an unearthly
Creature hovers in his utopian and unyielding
Thoughts and conjectures. Reality and logic
Nothing can touch his heart, as if, a strayed
Steed or cow roaming in the vast field of
Life like runagate. A man of oodles
Does not mean a man of maneuvers.  
He lives in his own hoosegow of disjointed
Thoughts and sees bright and blithe future.
Nature pardons none who defies its fiats.















