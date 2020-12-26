Video
Knowing the Self

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Rubab Abdullah

(Part I)

(Insatiable)
In swirls of wind-storm
I have an unyielding faith
My fate may be twisted
But my reveries live.

Amidst the bustling town
You hear voluble me,
Your adoration vibrates my being
Like the Sun proclaiming light's glory.

Withered with years
All my laughs and tears,
My inked words too
Become my voice.



Know us
(Part II)
My pursuit to discern ourselves
Shall never come to a close,
My dealings with you
Shall only spread
Over endless days and nights.

To see the frozen shut window
My heart sobs for freedom,
Watching the rainbow forming
Deep in my heart
I am as enthralled as you are.

In the endless disruptions
We become,
Nature harbors recluses like us --
Platonic lovers on a spiritual journey.


