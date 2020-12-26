Knowing the Self

(Part I)



(Insatiable)

In swirls of wind-storm

I have an unyielding faith

My fate may be twisted

But my reveries live.



Amidst the bustling town

You hear voluble me,

Your adoration vibrates my being

Like the Sun proclaiming light's glory.



Withered with years

All my laughs and tears,

My inked words too

Become my voice.







Know us

(Part II)

My pursuit to discern ourselves

Shall never come to a close,

My dealings with you

Shall only spread

Over endless days and nights.



To see the frozen shut window

My heart sobs for freedom,

Watching the rainbow forming

Deep in my heart

I am as enthralled as you are.



In the endless disruptions

We become,

Nature harbors recluses like us --

Platonic lovers on a spiritual journey.











