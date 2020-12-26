US based Bangladesh Poet Rubab shines brighterâ€¦.



...“Who is not romantically inspired by verses? Life...Dreams...Pain...Joy-Every emotion composes poetry... To write poetry is anyone's desire, yet not everyone can write poetry or be a published poet, but in love, romantic environment whose mind has not become a poet?"- told by Rubab Abdullah….Who is she?She is anacknowledgedpublished poetwhose work has appeared in various prestigious international anthologies and e-zines, including Spillwords Press, Columbus Free Press, Rose Books and Inner Child Press International .The poet also owes much to the editors of the following newspapers too, where several of her poems were published: The Daily Star (Bangladesh) and Daily Observer (Bangladesh).Born in Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 05, 1972, Rubab Abdullah (Shukla) started her elementary school in a preparatory kindergarten schooland later completed her schooling in an army run school in Dhaka Cantonment. She then enrolled at Holy Cross College and earned a college degree. She eventually earned a B.A. (Hons) and an M.A. in English Literature from the Department of English, Dhaka University. She is now a U.S. citizen.Recently, in November 2020, the UK-based international online poetry magazine "The Poet" named her "The International Poet of the Week" for her poetry. In December, 2020 A Germany-based e-zine "Raven Cage Zine" (Issue 52) has published two of her poems in their 52nd edition.Again in December 2020, Inner Child Press International shared a poem of her work with other international award-winning poets in their final anthology of the year, "Poetry, the best of 2020."We're sharing her work from the latest anthology "Poetry, the best of 2020" issued in December, 2020.