Tottenham's Mourinho has no worries over Kane backing up

LONDON, DEC 25: Jose Mourinho is prepared to select Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane for Sunday's Premier League clash with Wolves despite playing the whole of their midweek League Cup quarter-final victory over Stoke.

Kane scored in the 3-1 win on Wednesday to set up a semi-final against Championship side Brentford.

Spurs face three league games inside a week -- they play Fulham on Wednesday and then Leeds United on Saturday week -- hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Liverpool.

They lie sixth in the table, six points adrift of the champions.

This time last year Kane suffered a hamstring injury to sideline him for six months.

He has scored nine league goals this season but has also created with South Korea forward Son Heung-min, the main beneficary, netting 11 times.

"I hope he (Kane) plays the next match," said boss Mourinho.

"It was Wednesday, the next match is Sunday, I believe a player like him that works hard and takes good care of himself with a great professional life I believe in three days he will be ready to play against Wolves."

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will also be available for selection.

Mourinho took him off at half-time of the 2-0 home defeat by Leicester last Sunday and he missed the trip to the bet635 Stadium.

"Tanguy is fit but he didn't come to Stoke. My decision, but he is fit," said Mourinho. -AFP













