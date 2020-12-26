Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Aubameyang urges young Arsenal players to 'be patient'

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

LONDON, DEC 25: Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said the young players eager to establish themselves at struggling Arsenal must "be patient" in their wait for first team action.
The Gunners have endured their worst start to a league campaign in almost half a century (the 1974/75 season) and last won a domestic match on November 1.
Heading into Saturday's tricky home game with fifth-placed Chelsea they are just four points above the relegation zone.
Aubameyang's lack of goals is one of the reasons they are in such a predicament having scored just four times.
The form of other experienced players like Granit Xhaka and Willian has fallen away leading to calls for young players to be selected by coach Mikel Arteta.
Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and William Saliba, all under 21, are those most frequently mentioned.
"When you are a young player trying to come through at a club like Arsenal then for sure there's a lot of pressure," said Aubameyang.
"You have to be patient too because we have great players who are playing in the first team so it's always hard to find your way through.
"I remember when I was playing at AC Milan (2008-11) it was always really, really difficult to get into the first team, so I know that type of feeling."
The former Borussia Dortmund attacker said the Europa League group stage -- one of the rare bright spots in their season so far as they reached the knockout stages -- had offered valuable experience for the youngsters.  
"With the Europa League this season, there have been maybe more opportunities for the young guys to get minutes," he said.
"We saw a few young players in our last European game and we also have them joining in with training quite a lot lately.
"For them it is not easy, but when you get the chance you have to take it and I think they are doing well when they have had the chance so far.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
S Africa seek to change fortunes against Lanka after Covid hiatus
Tottenham's Mourinho has no worries over Kane backing up
Aubameyang urges young Arsenal players to 'be patient'
Israel-UAE hockey match makes history
Mohamed Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp
PSG reportedly dump Tuchel, line up Pochettino
National School Football final today
India hand debuts to Gill, Siraj for Boxing Day Test


Latest News
Bailey bridge in Khagrachhari collapses; 8 hurt
2 killed in Kishoreganj village clash
S Korea logs 2nd-highest daily virus cases amid prison, church outbreaks
Expatriate's wife found dead in Gazipur
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
Martial artist hits table tennis balls with nunchucks for Guinness record
Gopalganj boy dies falling off bridge while gossiping with friends
Another doctor dies of COVID-19
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
US ready for stronger post-Brexit ties with UK, EU
Most Read News
COVID in Bangladesh: 1,163 fresh cases, 20 deaths
2 policemen suspended for possessing seized Yaba
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Journalist Kajol freed from jail
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today
Venom worth Tk 75cr seized in Dhaka, six held
Woman found slaughtered in Sirajganj
Actor Abdul Kader no more
Three arrested with Yaba pills in Chattogram
Woman beaten to death 'by husband'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft