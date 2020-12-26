Video
National School Football final today

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Chhagalnaiya Govt. Pilot High School of Feni take on Bagerhat Multipurpose Collegiate School, Bagerhat in the final match of the National School Football tournament scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at the outer stadium in Paltan.
The match kicks off at 2.30 pm.
Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, vice presidents and all executive members will witness the final match and distribute the prizes.
Earlier, on way to the final, Chhagalnaiya Govt. Pilot High School of Feni blanked Moulana Bad High School of Jhenaidah by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal.
While in the day's second semifinal, Bagerhat Multipurpose Collegiate School, Bagerhat defeated Nouhata Govt. High School of Rajshahi by 2-1 goals.
A total of eight school teams, split
into two groups, took part in the final round.     -BSS


