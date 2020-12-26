Video
Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:25 PM
Navy, Air Force reach final of V-Day Hockey

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force reached to the final of Victory Day Hockey competition after winning their respective matches on Friday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
The final will be held on Sunday (December 27) at the same venue at 4 pm.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, is expected to be present in the final match as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation's president and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat will be present in the final match.
Meanwhile in the day's first match, Bangladesh Navy beat Sonali Bank SRC by 4-2 goals.
Ashraful Islam scored a brace while Mainul Hasan Koushik and Dwin Islam Emon netted one goal each for Navy. Rajib Das and Rocky scored one goal apiece for Sonali Bank.
In the day's second match, Bangladesh Air Force played out to a 2-2 goal draw with Bangladesh Army.
In the day's proceeding, Debasish Kumar Roy and Sohanur Rahman Sobuj scored one goal each for Air Force while Monoj Babu struck twice for Bangladesh Army.
After the day's matches, Bangladesh Navy secured highest 12 points while Bangladesh Air Force collected second highest seven points, Both the teams qualified for the final.    -BSS


