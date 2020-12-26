Sri Lankan bowler helps Australian batsmen in nets

Sri Lanka's right arm off break bowler Suraj Randiv was hired by Cricket Australia (CA) as a net bowler to give their batsmen enough training before the second test match against India commencing on Saturday in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old Randiv, however, says that he did not specifically accept the role to ensure Australian batsmen can easily face Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Melbourne on Friday, he said, "It is wrong to presume that I have been "helping" the Australian batsmen to play better against Indian spinners. Had there been any other team, I would have liked to assist in the same way".

"I was asked by CA to come and bowl against their bowlers and I didn't want to miss this opportunity. I bowled them at nets for two days'.

"We are cricketers and one day intend to be in the coaching profession".

Suraj Randiv played 50 international matches (12 Tests, 31 ODiis and 7 T-20Is). His last ODI was against England at Birmingham in 2016.

Suraj Randiv has been playing for the Dandenong Cricket Club, which is affiliated with Victoria Premier Cricket and the club takes part in Cricket Australia State Competitions. James Pattinson, Sarah Elliott, Peter Siddle were the players of this club.

"We are proud of Suraj and happy to see him helping the national team", the club official Liz Williamson said.







