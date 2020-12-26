Video
'Fearless' former England batsman Edrich dies at 83

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LONDON, DEC 25: England's former "fearless" opening batsman John Edrich has died at the age of 83,  the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.
Diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000 the left-hander who played for county side Surrey scored 103 first-class centuries.
He played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.
Former England great Ian Botham wrote on Twitter: "Very sad news today to wake up on Christmas Day and to be told that John Edrich has passed away !!
"A wonderful man who I was lucky enough to spend some quality time with...RIP"
ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: "With John's passing, we've lost a prolific and fearless batsman - one of the select few who have scored more than 5,000 runs for England.    -AFP


