Navy emerge unbeaten champion in Bangabandhu V-Day Basketball



Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) shows teammate Travis Head the schedule during a training session ahead of the second cricket Test match against India, in Melbourne on December 23, 2020. photo: AFP

The winners' led the first half by 36-23 points.

In the day's final, Shamsuzzaman was the highest scorer with 20 points while Masud supported him with 10 points for Navy. Alim caged 11 points and Tonu scored 7 points for Bangladesh Army.

Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest and BOA director general and chief executive officer brigadier general Fakruddin Haider (retd.) was present as the special guest in the prize distribution ceremony after the final match and distributed the prizes among the champions and runners-up team.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) vice president Mainul Ahsan Monju, BBF general secretary and South Asian Basketball Association Secretary general AK Sarkar, BBF joint secretary Khairul Alaom Farhad, BBF treasurer and tournament committee convener Wasif Ali, among others, were present in the prize distribution ceremony.

Earlier, on way to the final, group A champions Bangladesh Navy beat group B runners-up Dhumketu Club by 94-46 points after leading the first half by 52-23 points in the first semifinal.

While group B champions Bangladesh Army defeated group A runners-up Joshefights Club by 87-52 points after dominating the first half by 46-25 points in the second semis.

Organised by BBF, the tournament was held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the participation of six teams. -BSS

















Bangladesh Navy emerged unbeaten champions in the Bangabandhu Victory Day Basketball tournament beating Bangladesh Army by 77-40 points in the final held on Friday at the Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city.The winners' led the first half by 36-23 points.In the day's final, Shamsuzzaman was the highest scorer with 20 points while Masud supported him with 10 points for Navy. Alim caged 11 points and Tonu scored 7 points for Bangladesh Army.Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest and BOA director general and chief executive officer brigadier general Fakruddin Haider (retd.) was present as the special guest in the prize distribution ceremony after the final match and distributed the prizes among the champions and runners-up team.Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) vice president Mainul Ahsan Monju, BBF general secretary and South Asian Basketball Association Secretary general AK Sarkar, BBF joint secretary Khairul Alaom Farhad, BBF treasurer and tournament committee convener Wasif Ali, among others, were present in the prize distribution ceremony.Earlier, on way to the final, group A champions Bangladesh Navy beat group B runners-up Dhumketu Club by 94-46 points after leading the first half by 52-23 points in the first semifinal.While group B champions Bangladesh Army defeated group A runners-up Joshefights Club by 87-52 points after dominating the first half by 46-25 points in the second semis.Organised by BBF, the tournament was held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the participation of six teams. -BSS