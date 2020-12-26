Video
Federation Cup Football

Chattogram Abahani send Rahmatganj packing

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Players of Chattogram Abahani Limited celebrating after winning the match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the Federation Cup Football at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday.

Chattogram Abahani Limited moved to the quarterfinal of the Federation Cup Football eliminating last year's runners-up Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by a solitary goal in the group C match held on Friday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The day's win means, both Chattogram Abahani Limited and holders Bashundhara Kings confirmed their spot of quarterfinal from group C following Rahmatganj's two consecutive defeats in the group phase matches.
Earlier, Rahmatganj made a losing start in the tournament as they suffered a 0-3 goal defeat to holder Bashundhara Kings in the tournament's opening match.
In the day's match, Brazilian forward Nixon Guylheme scored the all-important goal for Abahani in the 37th minute of the match.
After the resumption, Rahmatganj tried hard to stage a fight back in the match but failed to convert those due to lack of proper finishing.
Chattogram Abahani Limited will play their second and group last match against holders Bashundhara Kings on December 28 at the same venue.
Saturday's matches: Uttar Baridhara Club vs Arambagh Krira Sangha 5.15 pm and Saif Sporting Club vs Brothers Union Club at 8 pm.     -BSS


