Trump grows more erratic with final days of presidency in sight

WASHINGTON, Dec 24: It turns out there are no silent nights in the Trump era. The effect is a president more erratic than ever. Though he has all but disappeared from public view, Trump is wielding what executive powers he has left to rancorous effect, ensuring his presence is felt even as he holes up in virtual isolation.

By pardoning convicted liars, corrupt loyalists and war criminals, Trump has reminded the judiciary that, if he wants to, he can reverse its work. Issuing a surprise and vague attack on carefully crafted stimulus legislation lets lawmakers know he's still a player, even if he sat out the negotiations entirely and seemed confused about what, exactly, he is opposing.

So preoccupied is Trump with his final-stretch actions - which also include his futile efforts to engineer a way to remain in office - that aides were initially uncertain whether the President would even leave the White House for his annual sojourn south to Mar-a-Lago.

Ultimately he did emerge from the White House for the first time in days on Wednesday, ignoring health experts' advice on staying in place for the holidays for a trip to his Florida estate, where earlier this week a student group convened a large, mask-less party in the Donald J. Trump ballroom.

A few hours earlier, Trump had gathered state Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania for lunch at the White House, apparently undeterred by repeated losses in state and federal courts in his bid to challenge the results of the election there. Trump has aggressively courted GOP members of state legislatures, hopeful someone, somewhere, will help him reverse the results of the Electoral College. He has yet to find success. As Air Force One was landing in Florida, Trump issued another call for a special counsel to investigate his baseless claims of voter fraud - a message that coincided neatly with the departure of Attorney General William Barr, whose last day was Wednesday and who has said publicly the election was free from widespread voter fraud. Barr's replacement, Jeffrey Rosen, refused to say in a recent interview whether he would name a special counsel if Trump demands it.

Shortly afterward, Trump retweeted a call from one of his supporters for Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to ratify the Electoral College results on January 6 -- a prospect that has captured his imagination even if it remains completely impossible. Trump has told people recently that Pence isn't doing enough to fight for him as his presidency ends.

In between, Trump announced more pardons for well-connected supporters, including Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose crime involved luring his brother-in-law into having sex with a prostitute as a hidden camera rolled.

Others included in the latest batch of pardons were Robert Mueller-indicted criminals Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, whose loyalty to the President did not appear to go unnoticed. Mueller, in his final report, documented extensively how Trump had signaled to Manafort and Stone the possibility they could receive pardons during their criminal proceedings if they stuck by him. They did, and the pardons were dutifully delivered. The pardons extend Trump's streak of wielding his clemency powers for criminals who are loyalists, well-connected or adjacent to his family, wiping away admissions of guilt or jury convictions for even the most depraved acts. While all presidents issue controversial pardons at the end of their terms, Trump appears to be moving at a faster pace than his predecessors, demonstrating little inhibition at rewarding his friends and cronies using one of the most unrestricted powers of his office.

Sore but far from humbled by his election loss, aides say Trump is trying to maintain control of what he can, while he can, in the final days of his term. That the havoc Trump intends on wreaking in the final month of his tenure is coming into sharper focus just as the country enters a traditionally quiet stretch, made quieter this year by still-rampant coronavirus, only heightens the sense of a capital held captive against its will.

As Trump was leaving the White House, he refused to stop and answer questions about his veto of a massive defense bill or his out-of-left-field video trashing the $900 billion stimulus package Congress had negotiated with his administration, leaving Americans guessing on when or whether the relief they'd been promised a day ago would ever materialize.

Trump had long promised to reject the defense legislation over an unrelated demand it also repeal a law that shields internet companies from liability for what is posted on their websites. The bill would also require the military to rename bases that were named after figures from the Confederacy - something Trump said in his veto message amounted to an attempt to "wash away history."

It sets up potentially the first veto override vote of Trump's presidency - one that could pit members of his own party against him. It's a position he doesn't seem particularly concerned with, given his parallel rejection of the stimulus package and governing spending bill that GOP leaders had all endorsed.

In the video rejecting the measure, Trump complained about a litany of federal spending, claiming the line items had nothing to do with Covid relief. The expenditures were actually included in an omnibus spending bill that became a legislative vehicle for the stimulus and aren't a part of the relief bill itself.

And a closer inspection of them revealed the things Trump complained about track almost exactly with what the White House had requested in its annual 2021 budget, which was released earlier this year. -CNN