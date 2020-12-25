Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 19 die, 1,234 infected in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 19 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 7,378, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
As many as 1,234 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 506,102, the
release added.
Besides, 2,345 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 446,690 with an 88.26 per cent recovery rate, said the press release.
Meanwhile, 13,227 samples were tested in 163 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,135,653 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 9.33 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.14 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
Among the deceased of Thursday, 15 were men and four were women. 17 of them died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 11 of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, one in Khulna and three in Mymensingh.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,622 of the total deceased were men and 1,756 were women. Bangladesh is seeing 2,971.71 infections, 2,622.86 recoveries, and 43.32 deaths per million.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 500,000-mark on December20. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.
However, the covid-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 78.6 million with over 1.7 million fatalities on Thursday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The total case count reached 78,623,752 while the total death toll rose to 1,729,166.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump grows more erratic with final days of presidency in sight
Covid: 19 die, 1,234 infected in 24 hours
Eviction drive on Karnaphuli River bank resumes after 2yrs
X-Mass Greetings
Xmas today
CEC trashes allegations of 42 eminent citizens
PM’s principal Secy Kaikaus gets 2-yr extension
Three arrested over Bkash account hacking


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft