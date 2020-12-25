Covid: 19 die, 1,234 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 19 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 7,378, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

As many as 1,234 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 506,102, the

release added.

Besides, 2,345 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 446,690 with an 88.26 per cent recovery rate, said the press release.

Meanwhile, 13,227 samples were tested in 163 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,135,653 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 9.33 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.14 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Among the deceased of Thursday, 15 were men and four were women. 17 of them died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 11 of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, one in Khulna and three in Mymensingh.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,622 of the total deceased were men and 1,756 were women. Bangladesh is seeing 2,971.71 infections, 2,622.86 recoveries, and 43.32 deaths per million.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 500,000-mark on December20. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.

However, the covid-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 78.6 million with over 1.7 million fatalities on Thursday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). The total case count reached 78,623,752 while the total death toll rose to 1,729,166.





