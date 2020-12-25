Video
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:20 AM
Home Front Page

Eviction drive on Karnaphuli River bank resumes after 2yrs

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: The Chattogram District administration has resumed its eviction drive on the bank of the river Karnaphuli after a lapse of nearly two years.
The administration issued a notice on December 22 to 47 illegal occupants to vacate more than 30 acres of land within next 30 days.
Talking to the Daily Observer, SM Zakaria, ADC (Revenue) of Chattogram, said those illegal occupants were staying illegally over 30 acres of land at the estuary of Chaktai Canal on the bank of Karnaphuli.
He said, "We shall take action against the grabbers if they do not vacate the land within 30 days."
There are hundreds of illegal structures in the said area.
The administrations launched an eviction drive on February 4 in 2019. They issued notice to the owners of a total of 2112 illegal structures to remove their installations.
A total of 2112 illegal structures have been erected on both banks and chars of the river. The number of Illegal structures is increasing every day on hundreds of acres of land of Haldar Char, Nazir Char, Gurar Char, Hamid Char and Bakalia Char.
A large number of giant installations like cement industries, fertilizer industries, ship-building      industries have been set up on the bank of the river.  
Ferry and trawler drivers said their boats cannot anchor at the ghats as easily as they could just two or three decades ago.
Once the mighty river Karnaphuli is now dying by pollution, silt and encroachment by a group of land grabbers.  The local administrations concluded the first phase of a five-day drive on February 8 in 2019 demolishing the illegal structures on the banks of the Karnaphuli River.
In the drive, the authorities demolished a total of 230 illegal structures stretching from Sadarghat to Barik Building area in the first phase. After removal of the structures, a total of ten acres of land was recovered.
But strangely, the second phase of eviction drive is yet to resume.
Karnaphuli is one of the most important rivers of Bangladesh. The country's busiest port is also located on the bank of the river.


