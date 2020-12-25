Xmas today



Hotels and gift shops gear up to welcome Christmas Day today amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The picture was taken from Hotel Sonargaon in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Christians will celebrate the day amid festivity and religious fervour, offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.

The elderly people of the community usually dress up as Santa Claus and distribute gifts among children as part of Christmas ritual.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the day will be celebrated on a limited scale, maintaining health safety rules, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks everywhere.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Opposition Leader in Parliament Rowshan Ershad, in separate messages, greeted members of the country's Christian community on the occasion.







The Christians in the country celebrate Christmas Day, the birthday of Jesus Christ, today (Friday).The Christians will celebrate the day amid festivity and religious fervour, offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.The elderly people of the community usually dress up as Santa Claus and distribute gifts among children as part of Christmas ritual.But due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the day will be celebrated on a limited scale, maintaining health safety rules, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks everywhere.The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Opposition Leader in Parliament Rowshan Ershad, in separate messages, greeted members of the country's Christian community on the occasion.