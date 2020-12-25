Video
CEC trashes allegations of 42 eminent citizens

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Thursday termed the allegations against the Election Commission about 'Serious misconduct' completely 'baseless and motivated'.
"The matter may create confusion in the people's mind. That's why this press conference has been organised to clarify the matter," the CEC told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city Agargaon area on Thursday.
The CEC did not take any questions from the journalists. He only read the written statement.
Election Commissioners Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury were present at the press conference while another Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder was absent.
Earlier, members of the civil society urged President Abdul Hamid to constitute a Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the financial irregularities, corruption and fund misuse against the Election Commission.
On behalf of 42 eminent personalities, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik, once a lawyer of EC, wrote to the President of the Republic on December 14.
Among others, Prof Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury of the University of Dhaka, former      caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan and former caretaker government adviser Hafizuddin Khan signed the letter.
Signatories also include Dr Shahdeen Malik, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Adv Sultana Kamal, Ali Imam Mazumder, Dr Hameeda Hossain, Prof Moinul Islam, Khushi Kabir, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Shahidul Alam, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Prof Anu Mohammed, Dr CR Abrar, Prof Tofail Ahmed, Prof Asif Nazrul, Dilip Sarker and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua. Huda at the press briefing said there was no scope for any financial irregularities in training related funds. The allegation of spending Tk 2 crore on delivering speeches has been brought over baseless information, he added.
The CEC also rejected the corruption allegation of over Tk 4.08 crore in recruiting staffers, saying the recruitment process was fair and impartial.
About the allegation of irregularities in purchasing and using the electronic voting machines (EVMs), Huda said such allegation was incorrect as the Commission was not involved in financial transaction of procuring EVMs.
About recruitment of staff and purchase of electronic voting machine, Nurul Huda said no corruptions occurred in staff recruitment process.
Denying eminent citizens' complaint on misconduct and irregularities during the elections the CEC said, "Foreign observers of different organizations observed the 2018 parliamentary elections and made no complaints of irregularities. Election Commission took immediate actions in case of complaints in local polls."
People have lost faith on holding elections is a baseless claim, said Nurul Huda adding that "About 60-80 percent votes were cast in those elections where 2-8 candidates vied for a seat."
Earlier, Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury on Sunday said the allegations of corruption and other misconducts brought against the Election Commission by 42 distinguished citizens were 'baseless'.
"I don't think that there is any ground for the allegations. They are baseless and motivated. As a member of a constitutional institution, I don't want to consider these as a challenge," he told reporters at his office at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.


