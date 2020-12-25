

PM’s principal Secy Kaikaus gets 2-yr extension

He was given contractual appointment for the position for the next two years

beginning from January 1.

Appointing him as Principal Secretary on contract the Public Administration Ministry on Thursday issued a notification.

On Wednesday, the ministry issued another notification approving a one-year PRL for him from December 31 this year. He will exceed the age of 59 years on the day.

According to PA Ministry notification, his PRL period will be suspended for the appointment. His terms of references (ToR) of contractual service will be settled through the agreement to be signed soon.

According to PA Ministry information, the government appointed Dr Kaikaus as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister on December 29, 2019.

Dr Kaikaus, who had served as senior secretary to the Power Division, replaced former Principal Secretary Nojibur Rahman.

On Wednesday, the PA Ministry also issued another notification promoting five additional secretaries to the rank of secretary. They were given posting in different ministries, divisions and commissions.

Of them, Finance Division Additional Secretary Ramendra Nath Biswas was made member of the Planning Commission with the status of a secretary while Health Services Division Additional Secretary Mostafa Kamal was made the chairman (Secretary) of Land Reform Board.

Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Additional Secy) Mokabbir Hossain was made secretary to the Railways Ministry. He will replace Selim Reza, who will start his PRL from December 30 this year.

Additional Secretary to the Public Administration Ministry Mokammel Hossain was appointed as secretary to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry while Dhaka Divisional Commissioner (Addl Secy) Mustafizur Rahman was made secretary to the Land Ministry.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque will complete his two-year contractual period this month while Land Ministry Senior Secretary Md. Muksodur Rahman Patwary will start PRL from December 31.

Besides, Prime Minister's Office's Director General Khalilur Rahman, also an additional secretary, was made new Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka.











