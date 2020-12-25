Three arrested over Bkash account hacking

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Thursday arrested three members of a fraud gang of hacking bKash mobile banking accounts of customers from different parts of the city.

The arrestees are Shimul Mia, 29, son of Siraj Mia, Shaheen Matobbar, 28, son of A Jabbar and Mahidul, 26, son of Delwar Hawladar of Faridpur district.

Tipped off, a team of DB police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police led by additional deputy police commissioner of DB (Wari zone), Jashim Uddin, conducted a simultaneous

drive in the city and arrested them. After primary interrogation, police came to know that they have long been involved in the fraudulence and cheat people through hacking bKash mobile banking accounts of customers.







