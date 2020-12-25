Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New variant of C-19 found in BD: BCSIR

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has urged citizens not to panic over a new Covid variant similar to the strain found in the United Kingdom.
Covid-19 strain, similar to that recently found in the UK, was detected in Bangladesh around two months back, researchers said.
In genomic sequencing analysis in early November, scientists at Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) observed new mutations in novel coronavirus strains in the country.
"We observed that one new strain was almost similar to the one found in the United Kingdom, though it was not 100 percent same. We will start working on it again," Dr Selim Khan, principle scientific officer of the BCSIR, said.
It would not be proper to spread fears over unfinished research into the subject, Prof Md Aftab Ali Shaikh, the chairman of BCSIR, said on Wednesday.
Media outlets reported that Bangladesh has discovered the new coronavirus variant nearly similar to that of the United Kingdom.
Those outlets cited Principal Scientific Officer Dr Md Salim Khan of BCSIR to report that the agency had carried out a genome sequencing     on five samples in early November and that the identified mutation had similarities to the new strain found in the UK.
 "Giving a statement on a project that we have just begun is pointless. Any comment that could create panic is unnecessary," Prof Shaikh said. "The research is ongoing. We will disclose the final results to the media after we're done with this."
Much of the world shut its borders to Britain after a significantly more transmissible mutated coronavirus variant was discovered spreading swiftly across southern England.
The discovery of the new variant, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, sowed a fresh wave of panic in a pandemic that has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide and more than 67,000 in Britain.
Earlier the European Commission advised that non-essential travel to and from Britain should be discouraged but said that people heading home should be allowed to do so, provided they undergo a Covid-19 test or quarantine for 10 days.
Singapore has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom, the city-state said, while 11 others who were already in quarantine had returned preliminarily positive results for the new strain.
All the cases, which were imported from Europe, had been placed in 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities or isolated upon arrival, and their close contacts had been quarantined earlier.
Scientists say there is no evidence that vaccines currently being deployed in Britain - made by Pfizer and BioNTech - or other Covid-19 shots in development will not protect against this variant, known as the B.1.1.7 lineage
Britain's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance also said COVID-19 vaccines appeared to be adequate in generating an immune response to the variant of the coronavirus.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump grows more erratic with final days of presidency in sight
Covid: 19 die, 1,234 infected in 24 hours
Eviction drive on Karnaphuli River bank resumes after 2yrs
X-Mass Greetings
Xmas today
CEC trashes allegations of 42 eminent citizens
PM’s principal Secy Kaikaus gets 2-yr extension
Three arrested over Bkash account hacking


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft