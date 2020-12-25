Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sinha Murder

Shipra gets permanent bail in drug case

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 24: Shipra Debnath, an associate of retired Army Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan who was shot dead by police in Cox's Bazar, was granted permanent bail in a drug case on Thursday.
Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Delwar Hossain's court granted the permanent bail to Shipra Debnath in the case in the
afternoon, said Shipra's lawyer Arup Barua Tapu.
Police have expressed  "no confidence" in the final report submitted by RAB in the drug case filed against Shipra Debnath, a colleague of slain (retd) Major Sinha
Accused Shipra Debnath was present in the court.
Coming out of the court, Shipra Debnath told reporters that she was not satisfied after receiving permanent bail, because he (Sinha) would never come back. "That fact has come to light after the investigation. The injustice done to us has been proved."
Earlier, RAB's investigation officer Additional SP Biman Chandra Karmakar submitted the final report saying that the allegations made against Shipra Debnath in the drug case filed by the police on December 21 did not match the truth.
Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur Checkpost in Teknaf's Baharchara on July 31. Police filed two cases at Teknaf Police Station alleging that drugs were seized from Sinha's car. Sinha and his accomplice Sifat were accused in the case.
On the same day, the police arrested Sinha's associate Shipra from Sinha's rented room at Nilima Resort. Police filed another case against Shipra with Ramu Police Station claiming that illicit drugs were found in her room at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump grows more erratic with final days of presidency in sight
Covid: 19 die, 1,234 infected in 24 hours
Eviction drive on Karnaphuli River bank resumes after 2yrs
X-Mass Greetings
Xmas today
CEC trashes allegations of 42 eminent citizens
PM’s principal Secy Kaikaus gets 2-yr extension
Three arrested over Bkash account hacking


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft