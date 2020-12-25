Shipra gets permanent bail in drug case

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 24: Shipra Debnath, an associate of retired Army Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan who was shot dead by police in Cox's Bazar, was granted permanent bail in a drug case on Thursday.

Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Delwar Hossain's court granted the permanent bail to Shipra Debnath in the case in the

afternoon, said Shipra's lawyer Arup Barua Tapu.

Police have expressed "no confidence" in the final report submitted by RAB in the drug case filed against Shipra Debnath, a colleague of slain (retd) Major Sinha

Accused Shipra Debnath was present in the court.

Coming out of the court, Shipra Debnath told reporters that she was not satisfied after receiving permanent bail, because he (Sinha) would never come back. "That fact has come to light after the investigation. The injustice done to us has been proved."

Earlier, RAB's investigation officer Additional SP Biman Chandra Karmakar submitted the final report saying that the allegations made against Shipra Debnath in the drug case filed by the police on December 21 did not match the truth.

Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur Checkpost in Teknaf's Baharchara on July 31. Police filed two cases at Teknaf Police Station alleging that drugs were seized from Sinha's car. Sinha and his accomplice Sifat were accused in the case.

On the same day, the police arrested Sinha's associate Shipra from Sinha's rented room at Nilima Resort. Police filed another case against Shipra with Ramu Police Station claiming that illicit drugs were found in her room at that time.





