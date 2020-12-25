13 journos get migration media award

Some 13 journalists and a media house were awarded 'Migration Media Award' for their outstanding contributions in 2019 to the migration sector through writing news updates, articles and other initiatives for developing the sector.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Thursday distributed the awards among the winners at a function held at BRAC Centre in Dhaka.

To recognize the journalists working in the migration sector, BRAC initiated 'Migration Media Award' from 2015. The fifth edition of the award was presented under the European Union funded Prottasha Project, which is being implemented by IOM in partnership with BRAC and led by the government.

In national newspaper category, Owasim Uddin Bhuyan of the News Age secured first place while Md Mohiuddin of the Prothom Alo and Arafat Ara of Financial Express were awarded second and third places respectively.

Winners of local newspaper category, are Abu Taher Md Turab of Daily Jalalabad (first), Faruk Munir (Nur Islam) of Chattogram Pratidin (Second), and Emdad Ullah from Fenir Somoy (Third).

Under the television category, Sabina Yasmin (Puthi) of DBC Television emerged the winner while Salahuddin Ahmed of Jamuna TV and Ashikur Rahman of News 24 obtained second and third places. Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh Betar was awarded under the radio category.

Mansura Hossain of Prothom Alo, Md Kamruzzaman of Anadolu Agency and Saddif Shorab of Bangla Tribune won the award as first, second and third winners in online news portal category while ProbashKotha, an online news media organization, received an award as the first ever media organization for its outstanding contribution to the migration sector in 2019.

Each of the award recipients was given a plaque, certificate of recognition and prize money.

While addressing, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said, "There is no alternative to awareness building among the mass people without support of the media. Along with the government initiatives, the NGOs, CSOs and media are the main driving force to aware people about safe migration.

He urged media to present news with more responsibilities and covering more news on migration sector in addition to continuing the trend of quality reporting.

Head of Cooperation of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Maurizio Cian, IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Giorgi Gigauri, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, Director KAM Morshed and Head of Migration Programme Shariful Hasan were also present at the event.



