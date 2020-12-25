AL Sub-committee on Cultural Affairs announced

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Thursday announced its Cultural Affairs Sub-Committee for the period of 2019-2021. Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of AL, approved the 45-member sub-committee on December 24 on behalf of AL President Sheikh Hasina.

The Sub-Committee is headed by Ataur Rahman, a prominent playwright and member of the Advisory Council of AL.

This time the sub-committee has been formed with the priority of the former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of AL.

Besides, important persons in various fields of the country's cultural arena have also been included.

Led by Mancha-Sarathi Ataur Rahman and Asim Kumar Ukil, the committee includes former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, Simin Hossain Rimi, MP, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid Babu, MP, former state minister and former MP Tarana Halim, former MP and former Juba League leader and prominent cultural figure Choyon Islam, Chairman of Maasranga Television Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, Daily Sangbad Editor Altamas Kabir Mishu, Actors Azizul Hakim, Ferdous Ahmed, Zayed Khan, Harunur Rashid and Ehsanul Haque Minu, Singers Rafiqul Alam and Shuvro Dev and others along with former DIG of Police Md Mozammel Sijan, journalists Animesh Chakraborty, Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Padmavati Devi, Trina Majumder, Md Abu Talha have been made members of the sub-committee.

Also among the members are former BCL leaders are Golam Mostafa Sujan, former president of Dhaka University BCL, Mohiuzzaman Chowdhury Moyna, former DUCSU leader, Subrata Chanda, former leader of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Nurul Alam Pathan Milon, former joint secretary of BCL and Mostafizur Rahman Mostaq, former joint general secretary of BCL. Former cultural secretary of Central BCL Ashikur Rahman Ron, former general secretary of Narail District BCL Soumen Chandra Basu.

Besides, Saiful Azam Basar, former president of DU's Mohsin Hall Chhatra League, Sanjeev Das Apu, former BCL leader of Fine Arts Faculty, Aslam Hossain Shihir, former cultural secretary of Central BCL, Anjam Masud, former cultural secretary of Central BCL, Sayeed Babu, former leader of Dhaka College BCL, Shahadat Hossain Nipu, former BCL leader and Golam Baki Chowdhury, former deputy secretary BCL.







