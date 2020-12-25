Video
3 jailed for embezzling Tk 3.46cr

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced three people, including a Malaysian, to jail for embezzling over Tk 3.46 crore by supplying low quality equipment to Film Development Corporation (FDC).
The court also fined the convicts  Tk 30.42 lakh.  
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Court No 9 delivered the judgment in absence of the accused.
The court sentenced Malaysian equipment supplier John Noyel and local contractor Khandeker Shahidul Islam to two years simple imprisonment each and  fined Tk ten thousands. It also sentenced Project Director Shafiqul Islam to three years' imprisonment and fined him Tk ten thousands.
On October 7, 2015, ACC Deputy Director Hamidul Hasan filed a case against four people, including former FDC managing director Pijush Bandyopadhyay and three others for allegedly embezzling over Tk 3.46 crore from the FDC project by supplying low-quality audio and rerecording equipment.



