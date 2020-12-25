Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU student killed in road accident

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
JU Correspondent

JU student killed in road accident

JU student killed in road accident

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was killed in a road accident at Gazaria upazila in Munshiganj on Wednesday..
The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, a third year student of Geography and Environment department of the university.
Police Sergeant Shibunath Sarkar said, "The microbus carrying Mehedi and his friends met with an accident on Wednesday noon while passing through the Baushia area of Gazaria upazila in Munshiganj district.”
“Police rescued the microbus and a private car involved in the accident. The microbus collided head-on with an electric pillar and twisted. Immediately we sent Mehedi to Dhaka for better treatment. The other passengers of the microbus were admitted to the local Bhaber Char Health Complex", he added.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
3 jailed for embezzling Tk 3.46cr
Green energy getting a shot in the arm as it can drive economic changes
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki
JU student killed in road accident
Partex Group chair MA Hashemâ€™s janaza today
Charges pressed against four war crime suspects in Noakhali
PM donates Tk 50 lakh to JPC
A noble gesture to pregnant mothers in Rajshahi village


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga Â 
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft