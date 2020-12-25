

JU student killed in road accident

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, a third year student of Geography and Environment department of the university.

Police Sergeant Shibunath Sarkar said, "The microbus carrying Mehedi and his friends met with an accident on Wednesday noon while passing through the Baushia area of Gazaria upazila in Munshiganj district.”

“Police rescued the microbus and a private car involved in the accident. The microbus collided head-on with an electric pillar and twisted. Immediately we sent Mehedi to Dhaka for better treatment. The other passengers of the microbus were admitted to the local Bhaber Char Health Complex", he added.







