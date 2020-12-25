Video
Partex Group chair MA Hashem’s janaza today

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Partex Group founder chairman and former Member of Parliament MA Hashem passed away at a city hospital early Thursday after contracting coronavirus. He was 78.
He breathed his last at 1:20am at the ICU of Evercare Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on December 11 after he tested positive for Covid-19.
His namaj-e-janaza will be held on Friday (today).
MA Hashem was born in Begumganj of Noakhali district in 1943. He joined the BNP before the 2001 general elections and elected MP from Noakhali-2 constituency.    -UNB


