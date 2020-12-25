Supply chain disruption during C-19

Dear Sir

As we know that due to the unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, like other business functions, the supply chain system of almost all types of businesses has been disrupted like never before. From the small business to the country's highest remittance earning sector like RMG is facing tremendous problems.



This disruption has to lead the businesses into a loss as there is no supply of any product as per the demand. The supply gap has made most of the businessmen to shut down their business and shift to do some small work for their survival. This supply chain issue and as a result of it the shutting down of businesses has affected the overall economy of the country, which eventually has to lead the country to take an extra loan to make a balance in the economy.



Though is it clearly seen that like other countries our country is going to face an economic disaster, the government should come up with an incentive program to save the businesses with minimal interest. This might help the businesses from shut down.



Maliha Binta Sajjad

Bachelor of Business Administration

North South University