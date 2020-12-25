

Cultural diversity and inclusion: Are we ready to foster?



Culture is not rigid instead a fluid one. One culture tends to mingle with another culture just like one river does with another. Without the flow of blood, humans cannot live; likewise, without cultures, we cannot imagine a human society or civilization. Though in a particular society or a singular ethnic group, we expect homogenization, it is not obvious or mandatory; in many aspects, this expectation contributes a lot to marginalization. In the society, there exist people of different ages, genders, and religions too.



But they sometimes sacrifice their diversity just to live a life of togetherness or, sometimes, they compromise due to their fear of exclusion or even persecution. Study reveals that recognizing different cultures and identities within an apparent homogenized society brings more solidarity and a better outcome.



Nonetheless, a nation cannot be fully homogenized in this current framework of the global world. The stride of technology has made this world a smaller one. Today, we can easily interact and share our ideas, views, and opinions with people of other ethnicities or nations. In this way, we grow a culture of 'give and take' which shapes, moulds, and reconstructs our lives and prompts us to live a life of co-existence. Consciously or unconsciously, we go through these phases and changes. The very dynamic nature of culture always influences us to integrate with people of other races and genders. Furthermore, in this 21st century, the world is an open one- at least, for an individual- which invites everyone to meet and embrace people of different colours and ethnicities to the fullest. Hence, people are now not limited to one place, they are becoming international and world citizen too.



This is the world of migration too. People are migrating from one place to another place-inside and outside their own country- for multifarious reasons. In this way, one culture is mixing with another one, and cultural assimilation is taking place. This process of acculturation is interestingly shaping the psycho-social lives of human beings and making people adapt too many new things. Smooth and spontaneous assimilation and acculturation can happen in an atmosphere of mutual respect for all cultures.



Culture is not a monolithic one. So, practicing ethnocentrism-believing my culture is always superior to the other one- will not assist people go forward. To enjoy the diversity of the world, people must expose themselves to the process of diversity and must embrace the cultures of other people with the utmost respect. It is so true that, nowadays, we call the world a global village; but we are, in many ways, practicing crude principles of nationalism. Subsequently, many countries are creating new boundaries to restrict new migrants and imposing new laws to deny the rights of the migrants. As a consequence, jingoism is also rising. In this ultra-modern age when people are so modern and advanced, this sort of extreme patriotism sounds farcical and thus unimaginable and unacceptable too.



Why did Trump ban Muslim people from entering their country? Why did he create the wall on the Mexican border? Why headscarf is still a taboo in French school? Why is the Modi government trying to form a so-called Hindu State? These questions stir our minds to think that still we have primitive nature in us. Still, in many cases, we are racists, biased, and too nationalist. Even, in the name of creating a homogenized nation-state, few countries are ready to outcast or annihilate a different race or indigenous people from the mainstream land or demography.



Yes, a new culture might seem a shock to an individual or a society. It is intrinsic human nature that they feel uncomfortable in an alien environment. But we need to come out from this culture of intrinsic fear and need to learn how to accommodate different people and respect them though they are different from us in many ways. We need to learn that difference is beauty and difference brings wonder and marvel in our lives. It helps us to have a comfortable journey together. That is what multiculturalism is and that is what we need if we want to enjoy a better world where everyone can co-exist under the same umbrella.



When we cannot accept differences, we tend to alienate ourselves. And, this alienation sometimes makes us inferior and sometimes it instigates us to be superior. Have we forgotten our early history of colonization? The colonizers- the so-called self-preached superiors- used to think the African or Asians are inferior people and as such, they do not have any culture too. They thus tried to impose their own cultures on these people in the name of enlightenment. The colonizers did not show any admiration for the natives' cultures whatsoever as if they were untouchable. This led the native people to resist and they became more interested to save and protect their own cultures from the clasp of intruders. So, we can well assume that forceful integration does not work at all rather it backfires.



Therefore, if we want to enjoy the world together, we need to accept cultural diversity. Prejudices against any particular race will not help us to merge and mingle. This new technologically driven world is inviting us to reach out, but we are creating divides among us. Every racial-ethnic minority group has the right to enjoy the facilities provided by the nation and the world. Healthy Cultural competency needs to be practiced and exercised to ensure a society of acceptance and tolerance. That is why we need to study cultural relativism which teaches us how to be respectful to other cultures and celebrate differences. It teaches us not to discriminate and underestimate someone's culture or ethnicities. Rather, it ignites us to have an engrossing study of different cultures and helps us learn to accept the beauty of differences and the loveliness of being different.



Let's give an example of the educational institutions of our country. Students of different regions come over here in the cities specially and they do interact and learn many things from one another. Thus, students can interact, share, and learn from each other's different socio-cultural backgrounds. Even, in culturally diverse situations, teachers should also come up with interesting lesson plans and instructions for the students. It is a matter of regret; our schools and universities cannot attract foreign students that much. So, our students, faculty members, and other staffs do not get a culturally diverse environment and, that is why, in this increasingly diverse world they lag behind a lot. Subsequently, they fail to enjoy the beauty and challenges of mixing with new people and miss the vibrant environment.



In this culturally diverse world, we must practice cultural pluralism. Our schools, colleges, and universities should include more courses on cultures and cultural relativism. Knowing other cultures will help us tremendously to understand, respect, and accept them. As culture itself is a dynamic force, so we the human beings on earth need to be dynamic and flexible. We can be more humane if we become more approachable to people of other races. In this way, we can stop being prejudiced and racist too. Last but not least, rich countries should come forward with an open heart to embrace the culture of so-called poor countries. Crude fact is that this poor and rich dichotomy is not fostered and practiced in the book of cultural diversity. As nature grows abundantly, like biodiversity, the human should grow abundantly and in a very diverse way, so that the world becomes a colorful place for people of all strata to live on. Let us focus on creating a culture of share and care, and an atmosphere of cultural pluralism.

Ariful Islam Laskar is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University











