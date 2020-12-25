Corona virus is changing: Is our immune system ready?

Before addressing this new concern, we must need to stick to the guidelines: continue using face mask, distancing and hand washing often.



Corona virus new variant/strain/lineage referred to as "SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01" or "B.1.1.7." This has been first detected in UK, sometime in September 2020, now found highly prevalent in southeast England. This has obviously raised concerns and someone needed to ring the bell. The world has already been struggling to control the existing Covid-19. Especially, when vaccines are given to several people and more vaccines are underway against the existing SARS-CoV-2; this emerging new variant has just increased the fear everywhere. UK has already been disconnected by many countries without knowing that this new form could be residing already in many countries. What are the concerns regarding this new variant?



1. Is this new form even more dangerous than the existing Covid-19?

2. Is this new variant spreading faster?

3. What is wrong with the virus or the humans?

4. Is our immune system failed? Why the new form of virus is appearing?

5. Who are at the risk of this new variant?

6. Would the new vaccines be enough to offer protection against it?

7. Can we rely on practicing health safety to limit the spread?



It is completely understandable by the news of new COVID variant in UK, and other countries in EU. In fact, it is not a BIG surprise, since the virus has been acquiring the mutations in the genome very often.



However, nothing was not noted since the mutations that have been identified, were not predicted as too bad like this recent one. This current mutation has been found in the virus spike protein. Though there are about 4000 mutations that have been reported until today within the spike protein and none of those was thought to be alarming until this recent one found. Still, this new mutation may or may not be too bad, but one has to be careful with this virus until all predictions against it ruled out. This recent mutation occurred in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein and it was speculated that the recent rise of Covid-19 cases in southeast England likely due to this new variant of Covid-19. Though there are not much data available at this point, changes in the RBD region are thought to be making the virus more transmissible. With this new mutation in the RBD region, virus now can bind with the host cells more tightly. Perhaps, this new property of this virus contributing to the transmission. Whether this increased spread of the virus is connected to severity of the disease or to the death rate is still not known.



The general understanding of such virus is that, like any living matters, viruses also like to adapt inside the host by acquiring changes that could potentially help to propagate against the host-derived immunity. This is natural and expected in any organism. However, the question is how bad it could be as for the whole world. It could be too bad if the new variant is already spread over many countries like the Covid-19 when first detected in China and later found out of control. The consequences of infection by the new variant, may repeat the same health crisis that we just have seen recently back in March. However, the world is lucky enough due to having plans in each country how to limit the spread of this virus.



Does the current vaccine become equally effective against this new variant?



Both Pfizer and Moderna including other vaccine candidates aimed to use the spike protein as the key antigen to introduce in human. As a result, immunity would develop against the spike protein, which will prevent the virus to gain access to the host cells. Now, since the recent mutation that was found in the spike protein, would that compromise the vaccine efficacy? Obviously, most of the vaccine candidates were designed to use whole spike protein to get polyclonal responses, meaning once the spike protein is displayed to the immune cells, there are lots of epitopes that have been used in this process to promote generating immune responses against each of the small region (epitopes) of the spike protein. Therefore, if one region is changed as for example in this new variant, other epitopes is still remaining same and could be detected efficiently by the vaccine-induced immunity. So, there is no concern at this point whether, the new variant will take the lead and existing strategies will fail to control.



What are commonly causing more panic in the region of more Covid-19 cases and rest of the world is the details of the virus whether evolved from the human under immune pressure. As we know how heterogeneous the responses against Covid-19 has been in patients and if Covid-19 new variant is the results of escape of the immune system, it may be alarming that immune responses may not be all to prevent this new variant. Nothing is known in that direction since in vitro tests are needed to confirm that hypothesis. Concerns also rising as the new variant might be causing infection in the children due to the strong interaction between RBD and the ACEII. Children are resistant to Covid-19 but if the new variant breaks the rule, it would further enhance the risk of dissemination of infection among all age groups.



Hence, the recommendations are very straight forward for each country to take measures in the airlines, borders etc. Again rapid screening of Covid-19 infection, isolation are now the best strategies to stop the new variant to pass from one country to another.

Jubayer Rahman is an Immunologist and former DU faculty, Maryland, USA











