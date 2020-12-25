

Martial law for election in America? No way



But martial law can also be a temporary substitution for civilian rule and is generally invoked in times of war, rebellion, natural disaster or any other grave circumstances. When the civilian authority is completely non-existent, or it has become totally ineffective or it has ceased to function altogether in a country, martial law can be justified.



A few countries in the world are still being run by military rulers and there are many nations in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the America with a legacy of military dictatorship. In the Americas alone, there are 19 countries with such legacies but the United States is not one of those nations. However, the US is not totally stranger to martial law either.



In the United States, martial law has been declared for a state or other locality in a limited number of circumstances, for examples during the Battle of New Orleans, the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, Omaha race riot of 1919 or the 1920 Lexington riots and after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.



But in reality, America has been the undisputed leader of the free world since the beginning of the Cold War. And since that time the United States has been the most powerful voice for promoting democracy, human rights, and other values of the free world around the globe. New and emerging democracies after transitioning from military rule or dictatorship have always looked to America for its leadership and guidance.



But ironically an idea of martial law has come up in the US to overturn the outcome of last month's presidential election which was because of an official of the US Department of Homeland Security "the most secure in American history."And the possibility of imposing martial law was discussed right inside the White House in the nation's capital, not in a faraway remote corner of the country. Why? Trump lost the election.



As reported by the US and international media, there was a meeting exactly one week ago last Friday in the White House to discussing the possibility of imposing martial law and appointing a special counsel to investigate voter fraud allegations. However, as CNN reported, the meeting didn't go well. "Shouting matches" broke out when some of those who attended it took a strong position against both ideas of imposing martial law and appointing a special counsel.



Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who floated the idea first on conservative Newsmax network to impose martial law and re-run election in swing states that Trump lost to his Democratic challenger and President-elect Joe Biden, was reportedly present in the meeting. Among those who pushed back on the ideas of invoking martial law and appointing a special counsel to probe voter fraud allegations were White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and counsel Pat Cipollone, US media reported.



President Trump, however, rejected the reports about the discussion over the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election results. In a Twitter message a few hours after the meeting, Trump described the media reports with his as usual and the most favorite phrase "fake news." The president took to Twitter at 12:06 am on December 20 and wrote this: "Martial law equals to Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!" But the White House officials didn't make any comment on the reports.



Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton described Michael Flynn's idea to impose martial law for overturning election results as "appalling." "Look, this is appalling," he told CNN during an interview the next day. "There's no other way to describe it. It's unbelievable, almost certainly completely without precedent." Attempting to violate norms is nothing new for Trump. Previously, he also sought to deploy the US military against US citizens in a bid to quell anti-racism protests.



Flynn's plan to impose martial law for overturning the election evoked swift reactions from the top brass in the US military. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville on Friday issued a joint statement reiterating the policy of the US military of having no involvement in domestic elections. The statement carried by Task and Purpose said that "there is no role for the US military in determining the outcome of an American election," Business Insider reported on December 20.



Back in September, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also told the US Congress that the US armed forces will have no role in conducting the election process or resolving any vote dispute. "In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law, U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military. I foresee no role of the U.S. armed forces in this process," he said in written responses to several questions from two Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee.



Attorney General William Barr, who was widely known to be extremely loyal to President Donald Trump until recent weeks for which many dubbed him as the "president's lawyer" has rejected the need for appointing a special counsel to investigate the voter fraud allegations. "If I thought a special counsel at this stage was a right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven't and I am not going to," Barr who already submitted his resignation told a news conference reiterating that widespread fraud wasn't found in this election.



Talking about martial law to overturn the results of a free and fair American presidential election is not only just wrongheaded but alarming both within the United States as well as beyond America's border. Moreover, entertaining discussions of imposing martial law to alter the election outcome in favor of the incumbent president inside the White House is more alarming. Why should it happen in the world's best-known democracy ranking highly on the global electoral index?



Trump has a large following in America. Even though he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden by a huge margin of votes, he didn't do so badly in the election either. He got almost 74 million votes. That means he is still quite popular in America. And there are many Americans--- especially those belonging to his base---which blindly follows him. They believe whatever Trump says rightly or wrongly. As Trump said the election was rigged, they believe election was rigged. And when they believe it, they lose confidence in the US election.



And when martial law is mulled in America to overturn a legitimate American election, ambitious military officers and autocratic rulers around the world get emboldened. This allows them to believe that martial law is not a bad thing after all since it is being weighed in on even in America, the world's best-known democratic country and the leader of the free world.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.







Martial law is usually an affair of the developing countries previously known as the Third World. Ambitious army men resort to this undemocratic and unconstitutional measure through a bloody or bloodless coup to grab state power by force and advance their selfish agenda.But martial law can also be a temporary substitution for civilian rule and is generally invoked in times of war, rebellion, natural disaster or any other grave circumstances. When the civilian authority is completely non-existent, or it has become totally ineffective or it has ceased to function altogether in a country, martial law can be justified.A few countries in the world are still being run by military rulers and there are many nations in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the America with a legacy of military dictatorship. In the Americas alone, there are 19 countries with such legacies but the United States is not one of those nations. However, the US is not totally stranger to martial law either.In the United States, martial law has been declared for a state or other locality in a limited number of circumstances, for examples during the Battle of New Orleans, the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, Omaha race riot of 1919 or the 1920 Lexington riots and after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.But in reality, America has been the undisputed leader of the free world since the beginning of the Cold War. And since that time the United States has been the most powerful voice for promoting democracy, human rights, and other values of the free world around the globe. New and emerging democracies after transitioning from military rule or dictatorship have always looked to America for its leadership and guidance.But ironically an idea of martial law has come up in the US to overturn the outcome of last month's presidential election which was because of an official of the US Department of Homeland Security "the most secure in American history."And the possibility of imposing martial law was discussed right inside the White House in the nation's capital, not in a faraway remote corner of the country. Why? Trump lost the election.As reported by the US and international media, there was a meeting exactly one week ago last Friday in the White House to discussing the possibility of imposing martial law and appointing a special counsel to investigate voter fraud allegations. However, as CNN reported, the meeting didn't go well. "Shouting matches" broke out when some of those who attended it took a strong position against both ideas of imposing martial law and appointing a special counsel.Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who floated the idea first on conservative Newsmax network to impose martial law and re-run election in swing states that Trump lost to his Democratic challenger and President-elect Joe Biden, was reportedly present in the meeting. Among those who pushed back on the ideas of invoking martial law and appointing a special counsel to probe voter fraud allegations were White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and counsel Pat Cipollone, US media reported.President Trump, however, rejected the reports about the discussion over the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election results. In a Twitter message a few hours after the meeting, Trump described the media reports with his as usual and the most favorite phrase "fake news." The president took to Twitter at 12:06 am on December 20 and wrote this: "Martial law equals to Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!" But the White House officials didn't make any comment on the reports.Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton described Michael Flynn's idea to impose martial law for overturning election results as "appalling." "Look, this is appalling," he told CNN during an interview the next day. "There's no other way to describe it. It's unbelievable, almost certainly completely without precedent." Attempting to violate norms is nothing new for Trump. Previously, he also sought to deploy the US military against US citizens in a bid to quell anti-racism protests.Flynn's plan to impose martial law for overturning the election evoked swift reactions from the top brass in the US military. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville on Friday issued a joint statement reiterating the policy of the US military of having no involvement in domestic elections. The statement carried by Task and Purpose said that "there is no role for the US military in determining the outcome of an American election," Business Insider reported on December 20.Back in September, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also told the US Congress that the US armed forces will have no role in conducting the election process or resolving any vote dispute. "In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law, U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military. I foresee no role of the U.S. armed forces in this process," he said in written responses to several questions from two Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee.Attorney General William Barr, who was widely known to be extremely loyal to President Donald Trump until recent weeks for which many dubbed him as the "president's lawyer" has rejected the need for appointing a special counsel to investigate the voter fraud allegations. "If I thought a special counsel at this stage was a right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven't and I am not going to," Barr who already submitted his resignation told a news conference reiterating that widespread fraud wasn't found in this election.Talking about martial law to overturn the results of a free and fair American presidential election is not only just wrongheaded but alarming both within the United States as well as beyond America's border. Moreover, entertaining discussions of imposing martial law to alter the election outcome in favor of the incumbent president inside the White House is more alarming. Why should it happen in the world's best-known democracy ranking highly on the global electoral index?Trump has a large following in America. Even though he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden by a huge margin of votes, he didn't do so badly in the election either. He got almost 74 million votes. That means he is still quite popular in America. And there are many Americans--- especially those belonging to his base---which blindly follows him. They believe whatever Trump says rightly or wrongly. As Trump said the election was rigged, they believe election was rigged. And when they believe it, they lose confidence in the US election.And when martial law is mulled in America to overturn a legitimate American election, ambitious military officers and autocratic rulers around the world get emboldened. This allows them to believe that martial law is not a bad thing after all since it is being weighed in on even in America, the world's best-known democratic country and the leader of the free world.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.