17 women freed from Indian jail enter country

JASHORE, Dec 24: Indian Petrapole Immigration Police handed over 17 women who were in jail there to Benapole Immigration Police in the country on Sunday.

After serving different terms of jail, the women entered the country through Benapole Check Post in the district at around 5pm.

Benapole Immigration Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ahsan Habib said the women were arrested and jailed as they were working in Pune City of India without having passport.

Later, Rescue Foundation, a private organisation, freed them and provided the women shelter there.

After passing two years, they were able to enter the country following a special travel permit.

However, the women were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station, the OC added.

