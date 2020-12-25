Video
Minor girl raped in Netrakona

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Dec 24: A minor girl was raped in Atpara Upazila of the
district.
The victim's maternal grandmother lodged a case with Atpara Police Station (PS) on Friday night in this connection.
According to the case statement, one Hiron Mia, 30, took the girl, 6, to a jungle in Kamlashram Village under Duoz Union in the upazila on December 15 and violated her there.
Hearing the victim's scream, locals rushed there and rescued her, but Hiron managed to flee.
Atpara PS Officer-in-Charge Jafar Iqbal confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to arrest the rapist and the victim was sent to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital for medical test.



