One more dies of corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 24: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Monday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 363 here.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,048 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, five in Bogura, one in Joypurhat, one in Natore, seven in Sirajganj and three in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 21,780 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division till Tuesday morning.







