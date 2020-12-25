Seven killed in road mishaps in five districts

At least seven persons including a mother and her son, and a pregnant woman were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Meherpur, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Jamalpur, on Wednesday.

GANGNI, MEHERPUR: A woman and her son died after being crushed under the wheels of a truck in Gangni Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Jasmine and her four-year-son Imam.

Quoting witnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Bajlur Rahman said, a motorcycle carrying Masud Ali of Bhorat Village in the upazila along with his sister Jasmine and nephew Imam collided with a three-wheeler in Bamondi Chhatiyan area on the Meherpur-Kushtia road, and the duo fell from the motorcycle.

Later, a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction crushed the mother and son on the road, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Police are trying to seize the truck and arrest its driver.

CHATKHIL, NOAKHALI: Two persons including a pregnant mother of nine months died in a collision between a battery-run auto rickshaw and a tractor in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sultana Akter, 19, hailed from Purbo Shoshalia Kathalbari area and Idris Mia, 45, auto-rickshaw driver of the upazila.

Sultana's mother Saleha Akter also received injuries in the accident.

The accident took place in 11 No. Pole area on the Ramganj-Dhaka regional road, leaving the duo dead on the spot and Sultana injured.

The injured was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital.

Chatkhil PS OC Md Anwarul Islam said, the bodies were recovered. The tractor was seized, but its driver was managed to flee the scene.

SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed after his motorcycle hit a roadside speed breaker in front of Circuit House under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Two of his friends were also injured in the accident that occurred around 11pm.

Deceased Nayeem, 25, was the son of Siddique Master, a resident of Goshala area in the district town.

The deceased's friend Arindam Banarjee said, Nayeem met the tragic end of his life while returning home at night.

Local people rushed the trio to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where Nayeem succumbed to his injuries.

Sadar PS OC Bahauddin Farruque confirmed the accident news.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed as a truck ran over his bike at Buri Bari intersection area in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Samsul Haque, 50, was a resident of Kayamajampur Village in the neighbouring Durgapur Upazila.

Witness said, the truck hit the motorcycle in the area on the Taherpur Mohanganj road around 4pm , leaving him dead on the spot.

It was known that the truck was driven by the driver's assistant.

Bagmara PS OC Md Mostak Ahmed said, police detained the assistant and seized the driver.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Hossain, 50, son of late Atahar Ali, a resident of Basuria Village under Pingna Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering due to dense fog in Padmapur area on the Sarishabari-Tarakandi-Bhuapur Road at dawn, which left its driver seriously injured.

He was taken to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







