LP gas cylinders pose life risk in Narsingdi



The photo shows LP gas cylinders put on sale in quilt shops. photo: observer

Illegal LP gas trading rampant in Narsingdi

Our Correspondent

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Dec 24: Ignoring explosive rules and regulations, LP gas cylinders are being sold here and there in Raipura Upazila of the district.

To check such reckless selling of LP gas cylinders, there is no monitoring by the authorities concerned.

Without licence and safety certificates, different shoppers are selling these explosive products.

Conducting a mobile court to ban LP gas cylinder selling by unapproved traders was assured by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Shafikul Islam.

Pedestrians, students and locals are moving in the risks of openly selling of LP gas cylinders. Conscious sections said, if necessary measure is not taken, life claiming incident can occur any time.

A visit found LP gas cylinders selling in unsafe ways in different shops and road sides ranging from Tulatuli Bazar in the Raypura Pourasabha to Shreerampur Railgate, Shreerampur Bazar, Raypura Bazar and others areas of the upazila.

Sellers are not holding licence and fire-safety certificates. Most of the traders are running this business with only trade licences. Even, they don't know that selling such products require licence and explosive certificates.

At the same time, knowing the danger of such reckless business, many are selling LP gas cylinders hoping extra earnings.

In many shops of grocery, cosmetics, petrol-mobil, electronics and quilt-mattress items are also seen.

At the very nose of the administration, this unauthorised gasoline business is going on.

According to the Explosive Act-1884, without licence, gas stocking or selling is prohibited as per the Clause-69 (2) of the LPGC Gas Rules-2004.

Also, there is a provision, a selling shop shall have adequate fire extinguishing equipment. None of these rules or provision is found in most of the LP gas selling shops in the upazila.

General Secretary of Gouripur Juba Sanga Haji Al-Mamun, also a social welfare activist, said, the authorities concerned should be cautious about cylinder gas business. In addition, he asked for taking legal measures against the illegal LP gas cylinder trading enterprises. He also requested the administration to make awareness among dealers about gasoline products in Raipura.

Instructor of Narsingdi Fire Services Warehouse Fakar Uddin said, there are 12 licence-holding traders of gas cylinders in Raipura. Yet very soon mobile court will be conducted against the illegal LP gas cylinder traders, he informed.







