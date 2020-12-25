Char farmers get low-cost irrigation through dug wells in Rajshahi



A vegetable field in Char Mazardia. photo: observer

But now the engineers of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) are feeling the need for dug well again.

These dug wells are now being set up for irrigation of croplands. BMDA has already set up five dug wells in Char Mazardia area of the district. Sufficient water is being lifted from these solar-powered dug wells. Farmers can get water for one hour from these dug wells at only Tk 20.

However, in the Barind region, it costs farmers Tk 75 to 125 to fetch water for one hour from BMDA's electric deep tube wells.

Meanwhile, deep tube wells have higher water pressure. But there is no electricity in vast char area. Burning fuel oil and pumping water through a shallow engine also cost more. In that case, farmers are getting water from the dug wells at affordable price.

One year ago, BMDA set up the five wells on Charmazardia School ground and in Khasmalpara, Paschimpara, Purbapara and Shat Bighar Math areas of Paba Upazila in Rajshahi. The largest well at Shat Bighar Math has cost about Tk 25 lakh for setup. The other four small wells have cost about Tk 14 lakh each.

Dug well is a reservoir which is made by digging soil in a circular shape up to the bottom of the groundwater level. These waters are first lifted and supplied through low-lift pumps to a tank. Then the water from that tank goes through pipe to the farmer's cropland.

As a result, different vegetables are now being cultivated in the char lands depending on dug well.

In Char Mazardia School ground area, a pump operator named Tia said his well can irrigate 20 to 22 bighas of croplands. As soon as the sun rises, the solar panels start working. Irrigation is possible till sunset in the evening. In one hour a well can irrigate 10-katha land.

Tia said only Tk 20 is taken from farmers for one-hour irrigation. This money is spent if any parts of the solar panel need to be purchased or repaired.

However, even after running for a year, he did not had to buy any parts, he said. Water is also supplied to the school grounds, markets and clinics through taps from his well. The local farmers are getting benefits from this dug well.

A farmer Afzal Hossen said the char land is very fertile. Only when water is available, growing crops is possible. Fertilisers and pesticides are not required in this land.

He also said, their cultivation was being hampered due to lack of water for long. Now his land is being cultivated all the time by the dug well's water.

BMDA Executive Engineer and Director of the project for low-irrigation crop production through dug well Shibir Ahmed said the people of char areas are benefiting from these dug wells. Seven to eight thousand people are now using this water. The wells are playing a role in ensuring water and greening the Padma Char at low cost. They have plans to install more wells in future.











