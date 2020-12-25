UP chairman suspended for embezzling VGD rice

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 24: A union parishad (UP) chairman in Kuliarchar Upazila of the district has been suspended for embezzling VGD rice.

Suspended Mir Mezbahul Islam was the chairman of Chhoysuti UP.

A letter of suspension signed by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives M Idris Siddiqi on December 21, confirmed the matter.

Kuliarchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Robayet Ferdousi said Mezbahul was taking away 30 sacks of rice allocated for government's VGD programme from the UP on May 27 in 2019.

Being informed, the then UNO Kawsar Aziz raided there and seized the rice.

A three-member probe was formed on July 8 in 2019 to investigate the matter, said UNO Robayet. The suspension letter came after the allegation against him was proved after investigation, the UNO added.







