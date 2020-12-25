Video
Home Countryside

Thakurgaon growers profit from cauliflower farming

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent



A cauliflower field in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

A cauliflower field in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

THAKURGAON, Dec 24: Growers of the district are making profit from cauliflower farming.
Taking advice from district and upazila agriculture offices, they have cultivated early variety cauliflowers, and are getting good prices.   
This year's favourable weather has helped them in getting better yield. Compared to the last year, advance cauliflower farming has increased in the district.
Farmer Zakir Hossen of Shibganj Airport area in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila said, "By farming paddy and wheat, we could not make much profit. So we have farmed cauliflower. In the winter's full season, the price remains a little bit lower. Yet in other time, it is good. So we are farming cauliflower the whole year."
He has cultivated cauliflower of advance 'leader' variety in two-bigha land this year. Per bigha includes about 6,000 plants. Per bigha farming has cost Tk 8,000 to 10,000. According to the current market price, the sale from per bigha will stand at Tk 60,000 to 70,000.
Grower Asadul Haque said, "Compared to other vegetables, cauliflower is more profitable. I have cultivated cauliflower in one and a half bighas. Wholesalers are purchasing away cauliflowers at Tk 30 to 35 per kg from farm."  
Another grower Siddiq Ali said, "Earlier cauliflower would be farmed in the winter season. Then prices were good. Now we cultivate cauliflower the whole year taking advice from agriculture department."
He informed, from here cauliflowers are being sent to Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet. Besides, cauliflowers are sold in local haats and bazaars and in Thakurgaon Town.
Advance cauliflower is more profitable than paddy, wheat, maize, potato and onion. So the people in Thakurgaon are shifting to farming cauliflower.
Grower Maruf Ahmed of Dangi Village in Baliadangi Upazila said, "We get higher prices from outside sale than selling in local market. In cooperation of agriculture office, we are producing and marketing cauliflower. Besides, we can sell through Agriculture Marketing Centre at fair prices. We also sell cauliflower and other vegetables under cooperative system."
According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources, about 36,889 hectares of lands have been brought under advance cauliflower cultivation this year. The weather sand soil of this region is suitable for vegetable cultivation. Under the advice of the agriculture department, people in this region are getting engaged in modern    farming.
Deputy Director of Thakurgaon DAE Aftab Hossain said, "This year's cauliflower yield has been better for favourable weather. Farmers are expecting to get fair prices. This year, cauliflower has been cultivated in more lands than the last year's."


