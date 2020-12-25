Office assistant found dead in Zila Parishad bungalow in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 24: Police recovered the hanging body of an office assistant from a room in Zila Parishad Dak bungalow on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Ayub Ali, 37, was a resident of Hariaghona of Chakria Upazila in the district.

Caretaker Jafar Uddin said, Ayub took the key of Room No. 19 from him around 1:10 pm. After a while, when Jafar entered the room, he found the hanging body of Ayub.

Deceased's wife Mamtaz said, Ayub went to the house in Baharchhara area around 11 am and from there he went back to the office.

She alleged that her husband was murdered.

Sub-Inspector of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Mosharraf Hossain said, being informed, they recovered the hanging body and sent it to Sadar Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.







