Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:17 AM
Home Countryside

Grower benefits from vegetable farming in Jamalpur

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Dec 24: A grower Babul Sheikh of Naovanga Char Village in Sadar Upazila of the district has made profit from vegetable farming in mango orchard.
Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), Jamalpur is implementing the 'Uplift of farmers' livelihood, especially women and enrichment of environment through improved agro-forestry practices in char land ecosystem of Bangladesh' project in 20-decimal land of Babul Sheikh.
Under the project, the farmer planted timber and fruit trees in his land in 2018. He got 50 Akashmoni saplings, 50 mango saplings and fertiliser free of cost. He also got labour cost for planting saplings.
Subsequently, RARS provided him four kinds of vegetable seeds including radish, sweet gourd, mustard and red amaranth to cultivate in the field. The RARS bore all the cultivation cost including cost to install fence to save the crops from the harm of livestock.
Farmer Babul Sheikh said, earlier he cultivated brinjal in the land but it gave him very poor return. After implementing the project it turned profitable for proper use of the land.
He also said his neighbours are also prone to adopt the process of farming for maximum utilisation of land for good profit.
Principal Investigator of the project Dr Md Saidur Rahman said a farmer in char area can bring more profit from a land by cultivating vegetables, and wood and mango trees.
He also said a farmer will get instant profit from vegetable farming and long term profit from timber and mango trees. Besides, forestation programme will help for building healthy environment and mango orchard would meet the nutrition deficiency among the char people.


