Listed criminal hacked to death at Pekua

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Dec 24: A man was hacked to death and two others were injured by rivals in a clash in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mintu Mia, 38, son of late Ahmed Mia of Purba Puichhari in Bashkhali Upazila of Chattogram, was a listed criminal.

Local sources said Mintu Mia and Joynal Abedin had been at loggerhead over establishing supremacy in illegal sand business in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, a clash took place between two rival groups at around 3pm.

Following this, the rivals hacked Mintu to death.

Two others including a woman were also severely injured in the incident.

The injured are Hadisa Begum, 34, wife of Joynal Abedin of Taitang Jumpara Village, and Habibullah, 22.

Being informed, police recovered the body and took the injured to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Pekua Police Station Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident.








