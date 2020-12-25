Video
Friday, 25 December, 2020
Home Countryside

Sand-laden tractors damage rural roads at Dhamoirhat

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Dec 24: The tractors overloaded with sand are damaging rural roads in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.
As a result, numerous potholes have been created on the roads, and people are suffering much.
Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is trying to keep communication on through dumping brick chips and sand on the roads.
Sources said lessees are lifting sand with dredgers from different points of the Atrai River including Rangamati, Chhaligram and northern part of Shimultoly Bridge. The tractors are using the Rangamati-Amaitara Road to carry the sand. The road, mainly known as Upazila Road, connects Alampur Union with upazila headquarters.
Hundreds of tractors are plying to neighbouring Sapahar and Porsha upazilas of Naogaon and Sadar Upazila of Joypurhat District daily. When sand lifting remains stopped from these points sometimes, it is lifted from the Buridaha Ghat of neighbouring Patnitala Upazila.
These illegal tractors are modified to carry extra sand. Though they are illegal, they are plying before the very sight of local administration.
Big potholes have been created on the road near Krishi Bank, Rangamati Branch, and Doyaler Mor area.
Ohedul Islam, a hotel trader of Raghunathpur Village, said only because of the tractors, these roads have become deplorable.
Farmer Abdul Razzak of Shalukkuri Village said they are facing setback while carrying agro-products through the roads.
Samu Prasad Saha, a trader of Dhamoirhat Bazaar, said he is counting losses while carrying goods through the deplorable roads.
Upazila Engineer of LGED Md Ali Hossain said the roads have been damaged for the plying of overloaded vehicles.
He also said they have a plan to repair and widen the roads up to 18 feet.


