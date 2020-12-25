MP threatens to divorce wife

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: The decade-long relationship of a politician couple in the Indian state of West Bengal has hit rock bottom - and the headlines - after the wife switched to a rival party and the husband publicly threatened to divorce her.

On Tuesday, Saumitra Khan, an MP from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sent a divorce notice to his wife, Sujata Mondal Khan, a day after she joined the state's governing Trinamool Congress Party (TMC).

West Bengal is gearing up for a key assembly election due in a few months and the main contest is between the BJP and the TMC.

At a press conference in the state capital, Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), on Monday, Ms Mondal Khan announced her decision to leave the BJP and listed several reasons for doing so. -BBC







