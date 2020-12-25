

Macron free of Covid symptoms

The president, who was in self-isolation at an official residence near Paris from where he ran meetings remotely, no longer needs to remain in quarantine, the Elysee Palace added.

Macron "shows no symptoms a this stage", the statement said, and "the isolation of the President can therefore end after seven days".

Macron had remained in charge "of the main issues of current affairs of our country" during his self-isolation, and would continue to do so in the coming hours and days, it said. -AFP





