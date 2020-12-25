Modi to camp in West Bengal every month

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to camp in poll-bound West Bengal every month from January 2021 to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections, a top leader of the party's Bengal unit has said.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister is scheduled to virtually address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University - set up by Rabindranath Tagore - in West Bengal's Santiniketan at 11am on Thursday.

"He (Modi) would be coming every month. The dates haven't been fixed yet," Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP president told mediapersons on Wednesday, while answering a question on whether the Prime Minister is expected in February. With less than five months left for the Bengal assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have been touring the state every month. -HT







