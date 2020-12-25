EU, UK poised for Christmas Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS, Dec 24: Brussels and London were putting the final touches to a Christmas Eve trade deal Thursday, seeking to cushion the economic blow of Britain's imminent departure from the bloc after a half-century of partnership.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen had hoped to announce the accord on Wednesday after 10 long months of cross-Channel wrangling over how to ensure fair trade as separate sovereign powers.

But the debate on how to attribute fishing rights in UK waters emerged as the final stumbling block once again, sending negotiators back into intense overnight discussions dealing with quotas line by line, species by species.

"Hopefully Brexit for the first time in many, many months can provide us with some good news this Christmas Eve, later on today -- that's the expectation," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told RTE television in Dublin, as EU capitals waited for news.

Britain formally left the EU in January after a deeply divisive referendum in 2016, the first country to split from the political and economic union that was created in the aftermath of World War II.

Coveney, a veteran of the Brexit battles that erupted after the vote, said a briefing of a working party on fish that had been due in Brussels had "also been postponed until later on today". -AFP







