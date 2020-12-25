Video
Friday, 25 December, 2020
Foreign News

Trump vetoes defence bill

He pardons more allies

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec 24: US President Donald Trump vetoed a broad defence funding bill sent to him by Congress on Wednesday, complaining that it helps Russia and China and objecting to provisions to rename military bases.
The bipartisan bill was passed by high enough margins in both chambers of Congress for lawmakers to -- in theory -- override the president's rejection.
The veto of the $740 billion measure to fund the military for fiscal 2021 came a day after the US leader, with less than one month left in office, threw a separate $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill and overall funding for the government into question.
Trump criticized the annual National Defense Authorization Act for not responding to his demand to end liability protections for social media companies, known as Section 230 -- an issue with no relationship to the US Defence Department.
He also objected to a provision in the NDAA to rename military bases bearing the names of generals from the secessionist, slavery-supporting South in the 19th century US civil war.
And he objected to a provision which could impede his decision to sharply cut US troop levels in Germany, Afghanistan and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Trump issued new pardons on Wednesday for allies including the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner and two confidants caught up in the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election that brought him to power.
The pardons added to a long list he has granted in his waning days in office and sparked fresh outrage.
Among those pardoned were Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering in 2004, as well as former campaign manager Paul Manafort and longtime adviser Roger Stone.    -AFP


