The authority of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on Wednesday appointed Prof M Jahangir Hossain of Islamic History and Culture Department as new proctor of the university.

IU Vice-Chancellor Prof Shaikh Abdus Salam appointed him for next one year. SM Abdul Latif, acting registrar of the university confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

The new proctor M Jahangir Hossain took his charge from the outgoing proctor Prof Paresh Chandra Barman, he added.