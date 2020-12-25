RUET to get 11 new 10-storey buildings soon

RAJSHAHI, Dec 24: Eleven new 10-storey buildings are going to be constructed on the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) campus to provide improved facilities to teachers, researchers, students and others concerned.

The government has recently approved a mega project involving Taka 599.30 crore for construction of necessary physical infrastructures and equipment installation for improvement of education and research in RUET. Earlier, the allocation was Taka 340.13 crore for the project.

The buildings will be constructed simultaneously under the project jointly being implemented by University Grants Commission and RUET, initiated by the Department of Secondary and Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

Some other infrastructure development works are also being implemented under the five-year project titled "Further Development of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Revised)".

Main thrust of the project is to enhance and broaden the facilities for higher research and training for the development of skilled manpower in order to meet the gradually mounting demands of technical experts in the country, said Amit Roy Chakravarty, Director of the project.





