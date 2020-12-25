Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arsenal in danger of relegation, says West Brom's Allardyce

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LONDON, DEC 24: West Brom manager Sam Allardyce on Wednesday taunted old rivals Arsenal by claiming the struggling Gunners are in danger of relegation.
Arsenal are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League after their worst start to a league season since 1974-75.
Mikel Arteta's team are just four points above the relegation zone and were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.
Albion are second from bottom with seven points, five adrift of safety, and host Arsenal on January 2 in what Allardyce believes will be a crucial relegation showdown. Asked if he regarded Arsenal as rivals in the fight to avoid the drop, Allardyce said: "If they are in the bottom eight at the moment, yes, absolutely.
"They've only won maybe one in the last 10 or so, and it appears their big results have come in the Europa League.
"And of course getting beat again last night (Tuesday), even though it's not in the league, as it does with our players, drains the confidence of Arsenal's players, of course it will. "Because they'll be wondering what has hit them, why they are down there, and what it is going to take to get out of that position."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon end year top of Ligue 1 as Lille, PSG stay within a point
Arsenal in danger of relegation, says West Brom's Allardyce
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
EBL becomes Platinum Sponsor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Australia look to pile misery on Kohli-less India in Melbourne
Players of Bangladesh Navy poses with Soyeb Chowdhury
BPL to begin on Jan 13


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft