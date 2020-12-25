Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 December, 2020, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis

Published : Friday, 25 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (L) runs with the ball past Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (R) during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool on December 23, 2020. photo: AFP

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (L) runs with the ball past Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (R) during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool on December 23, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, DEC 24: Manchester United will face bitter rivals Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals after a dramatic 2-0 win at Everton, while Tottenham joined them in the last four with victory against Stoke on Wednesday.
United dominated for long periods of their quarter-final at Goodison Park, but it took until the 88th minute before Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock.
The former Paris Saint-Germain striker's fourth goal for United since joining on a free transfer in October came at the same venue where he opened his account for the club last month. Anthony Martial bagged United's second goal in stoppage time.
"Cavani's finish wasn't bad! He is a quality striker. We know when we defend well we have got players to win us the game," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
"The spirit in the camp is good and this will give us a boost going into the Christmas period."
After a rocky period that raised questions about Solskjaer's future following their exit from the Champions League, United have recovered their equilibrium.
They are third in the Premier League and have won their last three matches in all competitions.
United last lifted silverware when they won the Europa League in 2017.
Solskjaer, who won nine major trophies as a player with United, took charge at Old Trafford in 2018 and saw his side lose in three semi-finals last term.
He now has a chance to go one better this season after United were drawn to face holders City in the last four.
United were beaten by City at the same stage of the competition last season and Solskjaer said: "We are in the semi-finals, so we are one step away. "It is the worst game to lose, a semi-final. We are going to do everything we can to get to that game in a good state."
Tottenham and second-tier Brentford will meet in the other semi-final, with the matches to be played over one leg in the week commencing January 4.
Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were the only United players to retain their places after the 6-2 rout of Leeds at the weekend, with Paul Pogba returning to the starting line-up.
With just two minutes left before a penalty shoot-out, Martial slipped a pass to Cavani, who drove a superb strike past Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen from the edge of the area.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon end year top of Ligue 1 as Lille, PSG stay within a point
Arsenal in danger of relegation, says West Brom's Allardyce
Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semis
EBL becomes Platinum Sponsor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021
SC 97-HSC 99 Cricket Tourney rolls on
Australia look to pile misery on Kohli-less India in Melbourne
Players of Bangladesh Navy poses with Soyeb Chowdhury
BPL to begin on Jan 13


Latest News
Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, not extremism, officials say
Talk of Man Utd title challenge just noise: Solskjaer
Christmas Day on Friday
Reopening of dorms: DU throws ball in govt's court amid Covid
Daily transactions on Nagad surges past Tk 200 cr
RFL approves 23 pc dividend
6 lakh Karnaphuli Gas consumers can now pay bill through bKash
Australia plans no changes for 2nd cricket test vs India
BSEC chief hopeful of sustainable capital market within 6 months
ACC can summon any individual for grilling on graft allegations: HC
Most Read News
New variant of coronavirus found in Bangladesh, claims BCSIR
Noted actor-playwright Mannan Hira no more
Partex Group chairman MA Hashem dies from coronavirus
170 passengers from UK asked to stay in 7-day home quarantine
COVID-19: 19 deaths, 1,234 cases, 2,345 recoveries in 24 hrs
Bike rider killed in Sirajganj accident
Plastic pollution chokes Buriganga  
Brick kiln fined Tk 2 lakh in Noakhali
Japan wants start of Rohingya repatriation process next year: Ambassador
Survey on 2nd Padma Bridge likely in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft